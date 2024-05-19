Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,446,525 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vale by 49,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Vale by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,007,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 26,194,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,048,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

