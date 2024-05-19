Summit X LLC Sells 35,341 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,341 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

