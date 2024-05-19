Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
