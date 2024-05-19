Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.28 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.81.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.80. 808,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.28 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

