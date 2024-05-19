Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,214 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of DocuSign worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 676,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,732. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.27, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

