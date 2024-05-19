Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.87 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,234 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 574,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.