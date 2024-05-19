Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,942 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after buying an additional 1,046,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 386,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

