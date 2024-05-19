Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,942 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after buying an additional 1,046,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 386,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.
In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:KMB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
