Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00 to $0.05 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 884,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

