Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $6.00. Sino Land shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 6,345 shares.

Sino Land Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.