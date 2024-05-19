Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.63

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and traded as high as $84.37. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $84.25, with a volume of 21,656 shares trading hands.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.1247 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
