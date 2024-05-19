Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.63

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and traded as high as $84.37. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $84.25, with a volume of 21,656 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.1247 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

