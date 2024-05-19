NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,022 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,023 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ameren by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

