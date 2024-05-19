NorthRock Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

IRM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. 1,735,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

