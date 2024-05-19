NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,589 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.01. 1,048,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,081. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.14.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

