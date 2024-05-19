International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as high as C$0.96. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 29,000 shares.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.71 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

