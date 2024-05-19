NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.93.
Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $101.88.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
