NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.93.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.