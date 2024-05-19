NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,228. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

