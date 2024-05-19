NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 629 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.07. 2,175,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.90 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

