Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3399 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. 21,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,776. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

See Also

