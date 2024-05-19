Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $155.56

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.56 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 162.25 ($2.04). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.03), with a volume of 194,639 shares trading hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.53. The company has a quick ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.76 million, a PE ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.