Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 470,439 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
