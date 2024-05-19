Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 470,439 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

