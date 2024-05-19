NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. 2,112,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,762. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

