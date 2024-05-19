NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 587 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. 1,380,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

