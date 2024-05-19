Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 157,214 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

