Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 9,658 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,379,000 after buying an additional 1,814,263 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,036,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after buying an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,002,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,192,000 after purchasing an additional 733,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,081. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

