Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265,496 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Loews worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 316.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 440,693 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $12,658,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 155,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $77.74. 855,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

