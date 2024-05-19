Summit X LLC Acquires 9,217 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit X LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.02. The company had a trading volume of 801,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,565. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.37 and a twelve month high of $139.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average is $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

