Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.33 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 758.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328,992 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Grab worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Grab by 21,204.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126,838 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at about $56,614,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Grab by 94.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,370,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,136 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 2,898.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. 27,337,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,348,550. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

