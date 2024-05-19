ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.45% of ManpowerGroup worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 376.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 369,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 303.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

