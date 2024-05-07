TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down to $1,301.63

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,301.63, but opened at $1,240.02. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $1,266.53, with a volume of 50,340 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,080.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

