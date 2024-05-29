StockNews.com Downgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to Sell

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $27.94 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $881.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.