Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Verastem alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSTM

Verastem Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. Verastem has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.