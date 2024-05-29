Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

