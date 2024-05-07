GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.590-$1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of GFS traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. 2,621,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,040. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. HSBC cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.46.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

