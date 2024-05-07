The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down to $14.43

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $13.66. The GEO Group shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 874,695 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile



The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

