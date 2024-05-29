Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 0.3 %

TSHA stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $607.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 44.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.