Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.8 %

TBPH opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $409.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.