Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Camtek Call Options (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,623 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,794 call options.

Camtek Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAMT opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Camtek has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth about $573,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

