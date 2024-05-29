Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 115,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

