Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.37.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
