Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

