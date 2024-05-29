VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of VBIV opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.47.
About VBI Vaccines
