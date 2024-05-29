Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ (SONN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance
SONN opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $26.40.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
