Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ (SONN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

SONN opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

