Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $142.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $157.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.47.

SRPT opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,030.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

