Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.