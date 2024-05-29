Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of DFS opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

