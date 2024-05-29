2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 2U has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 2U by 232.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

