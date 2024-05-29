Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Potbelly currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.86 million, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 737,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

