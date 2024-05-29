ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $118.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

