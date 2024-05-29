Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XMTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xometry from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Xometry has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $752.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $93,002. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 832,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 585,971 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 6.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 390,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

