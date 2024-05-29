Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Model N

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,984,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,167 shares of company stock worth $2,033,732 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Model N by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,902,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,932,000 after purchasing an additional 96,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Model N by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 937,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.