Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Paysign Price Performance

PAYS stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Paysign has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.13 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paysign news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,801,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,553.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,801,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $79,473.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 476,086 shares of company stock worth $1,416,208 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paysign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Paysign by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paysign by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Featured Articles

